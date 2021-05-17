Dr. Arthur Coli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Coli, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Coli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Syracuse Eye Physicians Llp716 James St Ste 108, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 476-9275
-
2
Eye Consultants of Syracuse PC5792 Widewaters Pkwy Ste 101, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions (315) 422-4412
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Arthur Coli, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
