Dr. Arthur Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Cohen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success2001 Marcus Ave Ste S265, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 686-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Dr Cohen is so easy to talk to. He explains everything so well. He is truly the best of the best and feel safe under his care.
About Dr. Arthur Cohen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1447234596
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.