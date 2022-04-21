Dr. Arthur Chou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Chou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Chou, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They completed their residency with University of California at Los Angeles
They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 120 W Hellman Ave Ste 204, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions
City of Industry Office18575 Gale Ave Ste 295, City of Industry, CA 91748 Directions (626) 768-7373
Whittier Main Office9210 Colima Rd Ste 108, Whittier, CA 90605 Directions (626) 768-7373Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
es un doctor increible,el me hizo la cirujia de mi espalda baja,y fuè muy complicado,pero gracias a el y a Dios,estoy caminando,
About Dr. Arthur Chou, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1174760607
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- University Of California
- Neurosurgery
