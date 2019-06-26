Dr. Arthur Chandler Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Chandler Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Chandler Jr, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta and Piedmont McDuffie.
Locations
University Advanced Heart Failure Center1350 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 774-7855
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
- Piedmont McDuffie
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chandler answered All of my questions and made me feel at ease. He ordered tests and made sure he knew my medical history. He’svery Attentive and has good patient care!
About Dr. Arthur Chandler Jr, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1871517649
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn, Cardiovascular Diseases Atlanta Med Ctr, Internal Medicine Med Coll Of Ga Hosp & Cli, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Med Coll
- Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
