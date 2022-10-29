Dr. Arthur Castelbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Castelbaum, MD
Dr. Arthur Castelbaum, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Reproductive Medicine Associates1151 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Got pregnant from my first round of IVF and received great personalized care under Dr. Castelbaum. I’m very happy and recommend RMA and Dr. Castelbaum to anyone needing fertility care.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 34 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital of The University Of Penn.
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Reproductive Endocrinology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Dr. Castelbaum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castelbaum speaks Italian and Spanish.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Castelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castelbaum.
