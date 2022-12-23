Dr. Arthur Carminucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carminucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Carminucci, MD
Dr. Arthur Carminucci, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their residency with Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School
Dr. Carminucci works at
Summit Medical Group- Berkeley Heights Campus1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8770Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Summit Medical Group PA150 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (908) 277-8900
Summit Health Neurosurgery890 Mountain Ave # 2, New Providence, NJ 07974 Directions (908) 988-4293
Summit Medical Group Neurosciences140 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 404-9890
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
I went to Dr. Carminucci for a tumor in my head specifically on my pituitary gland. Due to complications it had to be removed. Dr. Carminucci at the same time educated me about the whole situation also made me feel very comfortable and in good hands. He took his time and explained everything precisely. Surgery went better than I could've imagined. Post-op doc was there checking on me over the weekend several times. He and his staff kept in communication with me through recovery which made me feel great. Beyond grateful for his work. I would recommend this gentleman to anyone. Hands down one of the best doctor experiences I've had.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School
- The College of New Jersey
