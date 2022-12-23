See All Neurosurgeons in Berkeley Heights, NJ
Neurosurgery
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Arthur Carminucci, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their residency with Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School

Dr. Carminucci works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Florham Park, NJ and New Providence, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Medical Group- Berkeley Heights Campus
    1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 277-8770
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Summit Medical Group PA
    150 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 277-8900
  3. 3
    Summit Health Neurosurgery
    890 Mountain Ave # 2, New Providence, NJ 07974 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 988-4293
  4. 4
    Summit Medical Group Neurosciences
    140 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 404-9890

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Brain Tumor
Anterior Cervical Microdiscectomy With Fusion
Brain Metastasis
Adult Brain Tumor
Anterior Cervical Microdiscectomy With Fusion
Brain Metastasis

Treatment frequency



Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Microdiscectomy With Fusion Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Cranial Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Fusion Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Surgery Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Posterior Cervical Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 23, 2022
    I went to Dr. Carminucci for a tumor in my head specifically on my pituitary gland. Due to complications it had to be removed. Dr. Carminucci at the same time educated me about the whole situation also made me feel very comfortable and in good hands. He took his time and explained everything precisely. Surgery went better than I could've imagined. Post-op doc was there checking on me over the weekend several times. He and his staff kept in communication with me through recovery which made me feel great. Beyond grateful for his work. I would recommend this gentleman to anyone. Hands down one of the best doctor experiences I've had.
    Michael — Dec 23, 2022
    About Dr. Arthur Carminucci, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083957674
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • The College of New Jersey
    Undergraduate School

