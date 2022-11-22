See All General Surgeons in Clinton Township, MI
Dr. Arthur Carlin, MD

General Surgery
5 (34)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Arthur Carlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. 

Dr. Carlin works at Henry Ford Macomb Medical Pavilion in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Macomb Medical Pavilion
    16151 19 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 263-2506

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Arthur Carlin, MD

    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871656496
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Wayne St U Affil Hosps
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Carlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carlin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carlin works at Henry Ford Macomb Medical Pavilion in Clinton Township, MI. View the full address on Dr. Carlin’s profile.

    Dr. Carlin has seen patients for Obesity and Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

