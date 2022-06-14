Overview

Dr. Arthur Caire, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Eastern New Mexico Medical Center and Northwest Medical Center.



Dr. Caire works at Christus St Vincent Urology in Santa Fe, NM with other offices in Los Alamos, NM. They frequently treat conditions like TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.