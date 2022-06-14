Dr. Arthur Caire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Caire, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Caire, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Eastern New Mexico Medical Center and Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Caire works at
Locations
Christus St Vincent Urology465 Saint Michaels Dr Ste 110, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 946-3180
Los Alamos office2237 Trinity Dr, Los Alamos, NM 87544 Directions (505) 662-8870
Christus St Vincent Urology1630 Hospital Dr Ste C, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 982-3534
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern New Mexico Medical Center
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The experience I had with Dr. Caire was superb in all senses. I've endured BPH for many years, and finally saw Dr. Caire when my quality of life deteriorated. After the initial exam, he was able to schedule surgery for a TURP within a week. He is professional, caring and competent. The office staff was friendly and supportive. All in all, a great decision and experience.
About Dr. Arthur Caire, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1346474913
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caire has seen patients for TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Caire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.