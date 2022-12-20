Overview

Dr. Arthur Cabales, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Plainfield, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas Faculty Of Med and Surgery Manila Philippines and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Cabales works at Medical Group Primary Care South Plainfield in South Plainfield, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.