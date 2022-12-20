See All Internal Medicine Doctors in South Plainfield, NJ
Dr. Arthur Cabales, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arthur Cabales, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Plainfield, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas Faculty Of Med and Surgery Manila Philippines and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.

Dr. Cabales works at Medical Group Primary Care South Plainfield in South Plainfield, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Medical Group - Primary Care - South Plainfield
    904 Oak Tree Ave Ste M, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 757-1414
    Midland Medical Associates, LLC
    2726 JOHN F KENNEDY BLVD, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 333-4115

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Jersey City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Community Health Choice
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Health Net
    Healthfirst
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Locals (any local)
    MagnaCare
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    Peach State Health Plan
    QualCare
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 20, 2022
    He was my Doctor for 5 years while i lived in Jersey City NJ. i moved to Florida and that's the only thing i miss in Jersey City my amazing Doctor. He is patient, He clarifies whatever instructions you need to follow. Im grateful for his service
    About Dr. Arthur Cabales, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1407859705
    Education & Certifications

    
    • Ny Downtown Hospital
    Internship
    • NY Downtown Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Santo Tomas Faculty Of Med and Surgery Manila Philippines
