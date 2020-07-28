Overview

Dr. Arthur Burnett II, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and Sibley Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Removal, Urinary Incontinence and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.