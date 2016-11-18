Dr. Scott Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Brooks, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Brooks, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Franklin, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Brooks works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Associates of Franklin570 Bakers Bridge Ave, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (629) 219-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brooks?
We have been seeing Dr. Brooks for 19 years, and he has been a wonderful doctor in sickness and in health.
About Dr. Scott Brooks, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1386706679
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooks works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.