Dr. Arthur Brawer, MD
Dr. Arthur Brawer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.
Physical Therapy of Monmouth170 Morris Ave Ste B, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 870-3133
- Monmouth Medical Center
After 15 months of systemic inflammatory reactions, CCF diagnosed me with PMR with a 2 year 20mg/day prednisone abs 1300mg/day neurontin regimen. This was inaccurate diagnosis, and destructive to my body. I was suffering from silicone toxicity. Dr. Brawer understands both biochemical reactions snd auto immune disorders. I exhibited 11 of 18 breast implant illness symptoms. CCF providers prednisone treatment plan masked my blood snd the cause of the inflammation. Dr. Brawer experience with silicone toxicity has given my hope. Presently I am totally disabled without prednisone. In a few years, with proper treatment plan for silicone toxicity, I hope to be functioning at much higher levels than today.
