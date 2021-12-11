See All Ophthalmologists in Beaver, PA
Dr. Arthur Brant, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Arthur Brant, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beaver, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver.

Dr. Brant works at Arthur Michael Brant in Beaver, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Arthur Michael Brant
    1700 3 St, Beaver, PA 15009 (724) 773-9660

  Heritage Valley Beaver

Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Progressive High Myopia
Chorioretinal Scars
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Progressive High Myopia
Chorioretinal Scars

Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Progressive High Myopia
Chorioretinal Scars
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen
Eye Cancer
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Macular Hole
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Blindness
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctivoplasty
Contusion of the Eyeball
Coreoplasty
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Endophthalmitis
Eye Infections
Eye Test
Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
Hyphema
Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye
Iridocyclitis
Iridotomy
Macular Edema
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Panophthalmitis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Pars Planitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Repair of Eye Laceration
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Abscess
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    UPMC

    Dec 11, 2021
    Everyone is so helpful Dr Brant is the best Very nice staff I trust Dr Brant he is very knowledgeable & thorough
    DCT — Dec 11, 2021
    Ophthalmology
    29 years of experience
    English
    1710990445
    Wilmer Eye Inst
    U Pa
    JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Brant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brant is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Brant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brant accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Brant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

