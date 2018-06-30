Dr. Bouier Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Bouier Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Bouier Jr, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Dr. Bouier Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Platinum Care Physicians PC27207 Lahser Rd Ste 250, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 967-3200
-
2
Partners in Wellness19750 Burt Rd, Detroit, MI 48219 Directions (313) 279-6100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Takes an interest in my lifestyle and eating habits in order to give me the best advice on my weight loss journey..
About Dr. Arthur Bouier Jr, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1649292269
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bouier Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bouier Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bouier Jr works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bouier Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bouier Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bouier Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bouier Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.