Dr. Arthur Boerner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Boerner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bedford, IN. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health.
Dr. Boerner works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Bedford Women's Health2516 Q St, Bedford, IN 47421 Directions (812) 275-4228
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My OBGYN Dr. Arthur R Boerner has been just amazing and brought our Branson in to the world. We are forever blessed that he was on call the weekend Branson came into our life. I know with all my heart he was on call that day for a reason, instead of the original OB I had.... We cannot thank him enough! His sweet heart and smile shines every time we see him.
About Dr. Arthur Boerner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1184612236
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boerner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boerner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
