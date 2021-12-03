See All Pediatricians in Southlake, TX
Dr. Arthur Benzick, MD

Pediatrics
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arthur Benzick, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Benzick works at Endocrinology Specialists in Southlake, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott & White Southlake Family Medicine
    925 E Southlake Blvd Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 912-8800
  2. 2
    Southlake Family Medicine
    731 E Southlake Blvd Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 424-3366

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cellulitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Enteritis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hip Sprain
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 03, 2021
    Dr. Benzick is 100% our angel on this Earth. In 2008, my son went to him with some “symptoms@ that we could not explain. In less than 30 minutes, we were on our way to Cook’s Children's in FW. There, they discovered he had already suffered a minor stroke and had an u ruptured brain aneurysm. We were CareFlighted to Children’s in Dallas and stayed for 11 days after brain surgery. To say I owe my life to this man is a vast understatement. All of my nieces and nephews go to Dr. Benzick. He is an MVP in his field. Thank you, Dr. Benzick!!!
    Abby M. — Dec 03, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Arthur Benzick, MD
    About Dr. Arthur Benzick, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376500843
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Benzick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benzick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benzick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benzick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benzick works at Endocrinology Specialists in Southlake, TX. View the full address on Dr. Benzick’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Benzick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benzick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benzick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benzick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

