Dr. Arthur Benzick, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Benzick, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Baylor Scott & White Southlake Family Medicine925 E Southlake Blvd Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 912-8800
Southlake Family Medicine731 E Southlake Blvd Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 424-3366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Benzick is 100% our angel on this Earth. In 2008, my son went to him with some “symptoms@ that we could not explain. In less than 30 minutes, we were on our way to Cook’s Children's in FW. There, they discovered he had already suffered a minor stroke and had an u ruptured brain aneurysm. We were CareFlighted to Children’s in Dallas and stayed for 11 days after brain surgery. To say I owe my life to this man is a vast understatement. All of my nieces and nephews go to Dr. Benzick. He is an MVP in his field. Thank you, Dr. Benzick!!!
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1376500843
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
