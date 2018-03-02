Dr. Belber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Belber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Belber, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery.
Locations
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia609 W Germantown Pike Ste 120, Norristown, PA 19403 Directions (267) 479-4373
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia, P.C.1330 Powell St Ste 301, Norristown, PA 19401 Directions (610) 272-3253
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Belber is a wonderful, kind, compassionate and knowledgeable doctor. He takes the time to talk to you and see what is going on in your life and how it relates to your particular circumstances. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a cardiologist!
About Dr. Arthur Belber, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Franklin and Marshall College
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belber speaks Italian and Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Belber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.