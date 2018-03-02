See All Cardiologists in Norristown, PA
Dr. Arthur Belber, MD

Cardiology
5 (39)
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arthur Belber, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery.

Dr. Belber works at Cardiology Consultants Of Philadelphia in Norristown, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia
    609 W Germantown Pike Ste 120, Norristown, PA 19403 (267) 479-4373
    Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia, P.C.
    1330 Powell St Ste 301, Norristown, PA 19401 (610) 272-3253

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Einstein Medical Center Montgomery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Nuclear Stress Testing
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Nuclear Stress Testing

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 02, 2018
    Dr Belber is a wonderful, kind, compassionate and knowledgeable doctor. He takes the time to talk to you and see what is going on in your life and how it relates to your particular circumstances. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a cardiologist!
    About Dr. Arthur Belber, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    1154323095
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Franklin and Marshall College
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Belber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Belber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Belber works at Cardiology Consultants Of Philadelphia in Norristown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Belber’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Belber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

