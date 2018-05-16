Dr. Arthur Belanger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belanger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Belanger, DPM
Dr. Arthur Belanger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greeneville, TN.
Dr. Belanger works at
First Choice Neurosurgery438 E Vann Rd Ste 301, Greeneville, TN 37743 Directions (423) 278-1665
- Greeneville Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I recently took quite a fall. God definitely put Dr. Ballenger in my path. Even though I like to tell him how young he looks- he is awesome. Will take time to actually talk to and listen to you. Any concerns? He listens and explains in layman terms. I cannot say enough about how wonderful he and the entire office staff are! I would definitely recommend him!!! Sometimes, 5 stars are not enough?
- James H. Quillen VA Medical Center
Dr. Belanger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belanger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belanger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Belanger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belanger.
