Dr. Arthur Belanger, DPM

Podiatry
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Arthur Belanger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greeneville, TN. 

Dr. Belanger works at First Choice Neurosurgery in Greeneville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Choice Neurosurgery
    438 E Vann Rd Ste 301, Greeneville, TN 37743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 278-1665

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greeneville Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Diabetic Foot Care
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Diabetic Foot Care
Heel Spur

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 16, 2018
    I recently took quite a fall. God definitely put Dr. Ballenger in my path. Even though I like to tell him how young he looks- he is awesome. Will take time to actually talk to and listen to you. Any concerns? He listens and explains in layman terms. I cannot say enough about how wonderful he and the entire office staff are! I would definitely recommend him!!! Sometimes, 5 stars are not enough?
    Karri C. in GREENEVILLE — May 16, 2018
    About Dr. Arthur Belanger, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083949077
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • James H. Quillen VA Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Belanger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belanger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Belanger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Belanger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Belanger works at First Choice Neurosurgery in Greeneville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Belanger’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Belanger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belanger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belanger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belanger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

