Dr. Beacham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Beacham, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Beacham, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pain Management, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Beacham works at
Locations
Mercy Clinic Pain Management N Meridian13313 N Meridian Ave Ste C, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 424-5415
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very considerate and knowledgeable
About Dr. Arthur Beacham, DO
- Pain Management
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beacham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beacham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beacham works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Beacham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beacham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beacham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beacham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.