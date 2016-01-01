Dr. Arthur Bautista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bautista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Geriatric Medicine Doctors
- FL
- Lighthouse Point
- Dr. Arthur Bautista, MD
Dr. Arthur Bautista, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Bautista, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lighthouse Point, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bautista works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
House Calls of South Florida2261 NE 36th St Ste 2, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 Directions (954) 786-9552
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Geriatric Assessment
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Bautista?
About Dr. Arthur Bautista, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1518995786
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presbyn-St Luke's Med Ctr
- Cook Co Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bautista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bautista works at
Dr. Bautista has seen patients for Bedsores, Muscle Weakness and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bautista on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bautista has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bautista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bautista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bautista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.