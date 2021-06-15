Dr. Arthur Asadorian, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asadorian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Asadorian, DMD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Asadorian, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Garden City, NY.
Locations
Manor Dental66 Covert Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 440-4186
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great work.
About Dr. Arthur Asadorian, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Armenian
- Male
- 1750435384
