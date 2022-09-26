Dr. Arthur Armstrong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Armstrong, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Armstrong, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.
Locations
His Grace Medical LLC1120 Polaris Pkwy Ste 210, Columbus, OH 43240 Directions (614) 505-7407
Hospital Affiliations
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He takes time with you and writes everything down. Dr Armstrong goes over everything in detail. He's open to complimentary therapies as well.
About Dr. Arthur Armstrong, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armstrong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armstrong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.
