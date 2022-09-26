Overview

Dr. Arthur Armstrong, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Armstrong works at His Grace Medical LLC in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.