Dr. Arthur Arand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Arand, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati-College Of Med. and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Soin Medical Center, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and UC Health West Chester Hospital.
Dr. Arand works at
Locations
Mayfield - West Chester9075 Centre Pointe Dr Ste 200, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 221-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arand did back surgery on me. I recommend him 100%.
About Dr. Arthur Arand, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1386652584
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- University Of Cincinnati Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati-College Of Med.
- Northwestern University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Arand has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis, and more.
