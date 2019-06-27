Dr. Arthur Allen II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Allen II, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Allen II, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They completed their residency with Mayo Clinic-Rochester
Dr. Allen II works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Neurology at Shawnee Mission7450 Kessler St, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Directions (913) 632-9810
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Olathe Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My neurologist for 40 years! Extremely kind, knowledgeable & responsive. Easy to talk to & he truly cares. I’ve seen other neurologists when I lived in a different state. NONE came close to the care I received from Dr. Allen. Tops in my book!
About Dr. Arthur Allen II, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen II has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.