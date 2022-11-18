Dr. Arth Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arth Patel, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Locations
NYP-Queens Orthopedics7206 Northern Blvd # 2, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (866) 670-6824
NYP-Queens Orthopedics7206 Northern Blvd # 22, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (866) 670-6824
Princeton Spine Joint Center256 Bunn Dr Ste B, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 454-0760Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:45am - 3:45pm
Upswing Health (Telehealth Appointments Only)- Florida1110 Brickell Ave Ste 405, Miami, FL 33131 Directions (860) 259-4992
Upswing Health (Telehealth Appointments Only)- New York80 Broad St Ste 1401, New York, NY 10004 Directions (860) 259-4992Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
Essex Psychiatric and Recovery, P.C.101 Eisenhower Pkwy Ste 300, Roseland, NJ 07068 Directions (860) 259-4992
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
Ratings & Reviews
As a rheumatology patient, I need to check-in with a physiatrist several times of year, so the joint destruction can be monitored and addressed. Dr. Patel is up-to-date, caring, and an excellent teacher. Additionally, I need knee injections every six months, and he uses guided ultra sound to place the injection into the knee joint. For the first time since 2017 (when these injections started), I have had NO injection pain the next day. As a retired professor who used to evaluate students, researchers, and other profs, I give Dr. Arth Patel my highest recommendation. If you have joint pain, tendonitis, etc., he will make sure the plan he develops will help alleviate it. Final point: The staff at Princeton Spine & Joint is also outstanding. In fact, it was the ineptitude of the office staff at my prior provider (and a diffident-to-indifferent MD), which prompted me to seek out better. I've found it. Thanks to all!!!
About Dr. Arth Patel, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1992117162
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Health Network Primary Care Sports Medicine
- University Of Connecticut Family Medicine Residency
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- City College of New York - Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.