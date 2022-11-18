See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Jackson Heights, NY
Dr. Arth Patel, MD

Sports Medicine
5 (42)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arth Patel, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at New York Presbyterian Queens Jackson Heights, NY in Jackson Heights, NY with other offices in Princeton, NJ, Miami, FL, New York, NY and Roseland, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    NYP-Queens Orthopedics
    7206 Northern Blvd # 2, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 670-6824
  2. 2
    NYP-Queens Orthopedics
    7206 Northern Blvd # 22, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 670-6824
  3. 3
    Princeton Spine Joint Center
    256 Bunn Dr Ste B, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 454-0760
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 3:45pm
  4. 4
    Upswing Health (Telehealth Appointments Only)- Florida
    1110 Brickell Ave Ste 405, Miami, FL 33131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 259-4992
  5. 5
    Upswing Health (Telehealth Appointments Only)- New York
    80 Broad St Ste 1401, New York, NY 10004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 259-4992
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  6. 6
    Essex Psychiatric and Recovery, P.C.
    101 Eisenhower Pkwy Ste 300, Roseland, NJ 07068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 259-4992

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Ankle Injury
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Ankle Injury
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Female Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 18, 2022
    As a rheumatology patient, I need to check-in with a physiatrist several times of year, so the joint destruction can be monitored and addressed. Dr. Patel is up-to-date, caring, and an excellent teacher. Additionally, I need knee injections every six months, and he uses guided ultra sound to place the injection into the knee joint. For the first time since 2017 (when these injections started), I have had NO injection pain the next day. As a retired professor who used to evaluate students, researchers, and other profs, I give Dr. Arth Patel my highest recommendation. If you have joint pain, tendonitis, etc., he will make sure the plan he develops will help alleviate it. Final point: The staff at Princeton Spine & Joint is also outstanding. In fact, it was the ineptitude of the office staff at my prior provider (and a diffident-to-indifferent MD), which prompted me to seek out better. I've found it. Thanks to all!!!
    CALugg — Nov 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arth Patel, MD
    About Dr. Arth Patel, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Gujarati
    • 1992117162
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Lehigh Valley Health Network Primary Care Sports Medicine
    • University Of Connecticut Family Medicine Residency
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    • City College of New York - Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arth Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

