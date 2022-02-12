See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Slidell, LA
Dr. Artemus Flagg, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Artemus Flagg, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (116)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Artemus Flagg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Highland Community Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Flagg works at Bayou Pain & Spine, LLC in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Bayou Pain & Spine, LLC
    310 Gateway Dr Ste B, Slidell, LA 70461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 288-5088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AVALA Hospital
  • Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
  • Highland Community Hospital
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
  • Slidell Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Arthritis
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Verity Healthnet

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Flagg?

    Feb 12, 2022
    My husband and I love and are very happy with his health care. I have had 2 compression fractures in my vertebrae and both procedures were success! No pain! My husband sees Dr Flagg for back pain. Dr. Flagg is my hero doctor! The staff are friendly and helpful. Joan Varnado
    Varnado’s — Feb 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Artemus Flagg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Artemus Flagg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Flagg to family and friends

    Dr. Flagg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Flagg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Artemus Flagg, MD.

    About Dr. Artemus Flagg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427161157
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Eisenhower Army Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Artemus Flagg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flagg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flagg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flagg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flagg works at Bayou Pain & Spine, LLC in Slidell, LA. View the full address on Dr. Flagg’s profile.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Flagg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flagg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flagg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flagg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Artemus Flagg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.