Dr. Artemus Flagg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Artemus Flagg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Highland Community Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Flagg works at
Locations
Bayou Pain & Spine, LLC310 Gateway Dr Ste B, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 288-5088
Hospital Affiliations
- AVALA Hospital
- Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
- Highland Community Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Verity Healthnet
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I love and are very happy with his health care. I have had 2 compression fractures in my vertebrae and both procedures were success! No pain! My husband sees Dr Flagg for back pain. Dr. Flagg is my hero doctor! The staff are friendly and helpful. Joan Varnado
About Dr. Artemus Flagg, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1427161157
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Eisenhower Army Med Ctr
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
