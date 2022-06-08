See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Artem Kaplan, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Artem Kaplan, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Kaplan works at Clinical Neurophysiology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Epilepsy and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Clinical Neurophysiology
    1035 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy
Headache

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 08, 2022
    Very reasonable wait time. Excellent MD: He listens carefully, takes abundant notes, and tests extensively. As someone who - unfortunately - spends a lot of time at doctors, I can say this is so far one of the best practices I have ever seen. The front desk staff is pleasant, and eager to assist in anything they can. My visit admin was Tracy and she is the Queen of Front desk staff - and I have seen A LOT of them!! Thank you very much Tracy!
    Michel B. — Jun 08, 2022
    About Dr. Artem Kaplan, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    10 years of experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, Russian
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    1477808590
    • 1477808590
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia Presby Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Northshore University Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.