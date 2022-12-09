Dr. Arteen Rassool, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rassool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arteen Rassool, DPM
Overview
Dr. Arteen Rassool, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Arteen Rassool, DPM, ABPM1209 Independence Blvd Ste 109, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Directions (757) 490-1226Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rasool is very helpful & caring, Great Doctor!!
About Dr. Arteen Rassool, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1891762340
Education & Certifications
- Evms Norfolk Gen Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Old Dominion University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rassool has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rassool accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rassool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rassool speaks Arabic and Persian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rassool. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rassool.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rassool, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rassool appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.