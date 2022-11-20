Dr. Arta Farshidi is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farshidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arta Farshidi
Overview
Dr. Arta Farshidi is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Farshidi works at
Locations
-
1
Arta Farshidi MD Inc.351 Hospital Rd Ste 209, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 646-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farshidi?
On 11/2/22, I had my 3rd Mohs surgery for removal of a squamous cell carcinoma (previous Mohs surgery in 09/18 & 09/20) on the left side of my head. Janet, the medical assistant, prepared me for the procedure. Dr. Farshidi removed 1-layer of tissue for analysis & showed cancer, so another layer of tissue was removed & this was cancer-free. Dr. Farshidi stitched my head & gave me instructions to use Vasline & cover with a band-aid or gauze pad for the next 10-days. I return on 11/15/22 & Janet removed the stitches. Dr. Farshidi examined my head & the procedure was healed - no isses. Dr. Farshidi is an exceptional Dermatologist with excellent interpersonal skills. She will answer an questions you may have. Janet is a top-notch medical assistant & the office staff is efficient & polite. Scheduling appointments is easy. Great group of people working together!
About Dr. Arta Farshidi
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1942491436
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farshidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farshidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farshidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farshidi works at
Dr. Farshidi has seen patients for Rosacea, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farshidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Farshidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farshidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farshidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farshidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.