Overview

Dr. Arslan Kahloon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Kahloon works at Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Cleveland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.