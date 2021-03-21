Dr. Arshiya Ahuja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahuja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arshiya Ahuja, MD
Overview
Dr. Arshiya Ahuja, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hospital Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Dept of Pediatrics94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-6289
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Provided my son outstanding care. Took time to explain things to us. She was Patient and Attentive to his needs, a great listener and a great communicator and guide.
About Dr. Arshiya Ahuja, MD
- Pediatrics
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1922397785
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center (Illinois)
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatric Hospital Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ahuja using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ahuja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahuja has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahuja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahuja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahuja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.