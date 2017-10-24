Overview

Dr. Arshia Noori, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Noori works at Cardiac Electrophysiology Institute in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.