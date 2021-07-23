Dr. Haque has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arshi Haque, MD
Overview
Dr. Arshi Haque, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX.
Locations
- 1 7150 Preston Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 208-1473
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Haque was the first doctor to be able to get me to a consistently stable place. She is extremely thorough and knows her medications.
About Dr. Arshi Haque, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1538341516
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
