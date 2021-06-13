Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arshed Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arshed Malik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Locations
East Jefferson General Hospital4200 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 503-6415
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
He is a terrific no nonsense professional. He clearly knows his stuff and is extremely thorough. He is very easy to talk to but you have to ask questions and throughly understand that visiting a doctor is a team effort with you and the doctor. He genuinely cares about his patients and I would give him 6 stars if I could. He is extremely thorough with a very polite and gentlemanly bedside manner. I can’t say that about every doctor I have ever visited. His staff is adequate but realize they are not the best paid caring pros by East Jefferson Hospital. You have to be your own advocate with most of them. A few are just waiting for lunch and 5 pm. Dr. Malek is worth waiting for if you have a serious issue or are worried about something. Great guy!!
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1487659595
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
