Overview

Dr. Arshdeep Tindni, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital



Dr. Tindni works at Nephrology Associates of Greater Cincinnati in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Lawrenceburg, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.