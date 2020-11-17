Dr. Arshdeep Tindni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tindni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arshdeep Tindni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arshdeep Tindni, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital
Dr. Tindni works at
Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates of Greater Cincinnati LLC4750 E Galbraith Rd Ste 103, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 984-3500
-
2
DCH Doctor Clinic606 Wilson Creek Rd Ste 310, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025 Directions (812) 537-8109
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Margaret Mary Health Main Campus
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Paramount
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tindni?
He is THE BEST! My GFR was 41. Sould be above 60. It was very scary! By changing my medications he got it above 60 in 3-weeks! My sodium was also very low and by changing me liquid diet its back to normal! I think hes AWSOME. Thanks Doc!
About Dr. Arshdeep Tindni, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1023138401
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
- UCMS and GTB
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tindni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tindni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tindni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tindni works at
Dr. Tindni has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tindni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tindni speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tindni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tindni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tindni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tindni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.