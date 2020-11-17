See All Nephrologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Arshdeep Tindni, MD

Nephrology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arshdeep Tindni, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital

Dr. Tindni works at Nephrology Associates of Greater Cincinnati in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Lawrenceburg, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Nephrology Associates of Greater Cincinnati LLC
    4750 E Galbraith Rd Ste 103, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 984-3500
    DCH Doctor Clinic
    606 Wilson Creek Rd Ste 310, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 537-8109

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Christ Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Margaret Mary Health Main Campus
  • Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
  • Mercy Health-West Hospital
  • Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hungry Bone Syndrome Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Paramount
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 17, 2020
    He is THE BEST! My GFR was 41. Sould be above 60. It was very scary! By changing my medications he got it above 60 in 3-weeks! My sodium was also very low and by changing me liquid diet its back to normal! I think hes AWSOME. Thanks Doc!
    CharlesOrick — Nov 17, 2020
    About Dr. Arshdeep Tindni, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1023138401
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
    Undergraduate School
    • UCMS and GTB
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arshdeep Tindni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tindni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tindni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tindni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tindni has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tindni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tindni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tindni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tindni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tindni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

