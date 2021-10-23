See All Ophthalmologists in Saint Louis, MO
Ophthalmology
Overview

Dr. Arsham Sheybani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    450 N New Ballas Rd Ste 260, Saint Louis, MO 63141
  2. 2
    Barnes-jewish Hospital
    4901 Forest Park Ave Fl 6, Saint Louis, MO 63108
  3. 3
    Washington University School of Medicine
    4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Washington University
    660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Barnes Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Coreoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 23, 2021
    Dr. Sheybani did a Goniotomy and repositioning of the lens. The care was excellent. He is kind, thorough, and an excellent surgeon. He took the time to discuss procedures and possible outcomes. Don't know if I have met a more considerate and attentive physician. It would have been better to have had an appointment sooner so the healing could start but then again, he has a very busy schedule. Would highly recommend him.
    Harriet & Bill Yelon — Oct 23, 2021
    • Ophthalmology
    LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
    Ophthalmology
