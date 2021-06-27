Dr. Yekta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arshad Yekta, MD
Dr. Arshad Yekta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Norwalk Hospital34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 852-2025Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Starling Cardiology1260 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 258-3477Tuesday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
Glastonbury289 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (869) 258-3477
Farmington11 South Rd Ste 240, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 258-3477
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Out of all the provider's I have seen over the last 50 years, Dr. Yetka ranks among the best (and there are only two including my, now semi-retired former PCP, Dr. Mark Dam). He's very kind, compassionate and gentle in his approach when working with me. This is not alwasy the case when doctors rush about your visit and treat you as though you are just a number. Dr. Yetka listens, he is thorough and gently explains medical terms in a manner that you can understand. The referring doctor, who is now no longer practicing in CT, made the right choice by referring me to Dr. Yetka.
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Yekta speaks Hindi.
