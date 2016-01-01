Dr. Arshad Rehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arshad Rehan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arshad Rehan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Khyber Med Coll and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital and Wooster Community Hospital.
Dr. Rehan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Cardiology400 Matthew St Ste 302, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
- Wooster Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rehan?
About Dr. Arshad Rehan, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1922171412
Education & Certifications
- St John Hosp&Med Ctr
- St John Hosp&Med Ctr
- St John Hosp&Med Ctr
- Khyber Med Coll
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rehan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rehan works at
Dr. Rehan has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rehan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.