Dr. Arshad Rehan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Khyber Med Coll and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital and Wooster Community Hospital.



Dr. Rehan works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.