Dr. Arshad Quadri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quadri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arshad Quadri, MD
Overview
Dr. Arshad Quadri, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from L. N. MITHILA UNIVERSITY / DR. S. M. NAQUI IMAM MEDICAL & DENTAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Quadri works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac and Thoracic Surgical Associates LLC345 N Main St Fl 1, West Hartford, CT 06117 Directions (860) 244-2300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quadri?
I have seen him at Hartford Hospital
About Dr. Arshad Quadri, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1942292057
Education & Certifications
- L. N. MITHILA UNIVERSITY / DR. S. M. NAQUI IMAM MEDICAL & DENTAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quadri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quadri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quadri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quadri works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Quadri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quadri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quadri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quadri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.