Dr. Arshad Mustafa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mustafa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arshad Mustafa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arshad Mustafa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They completed their fellowship with Utsw Dallas-Parkland Hospital
Dr. Mustafa works at
Locations
Arthritis and Rheumatology Specialists9525 N Beach St Ste 405, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (940) 626-8073
Arthritis and Rheumatolgy Specialists2351 S FM 51 Ste 100, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 626-8073
Hospital Affiliations
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Mustafa for years. When I came into his office I couldn't even stand to have my clothes touch my body, my fibromyalgia was so bad. I would just cry. He has had me on a good regimen of meds and at points, almost pain free. He is personable, attentive, and is great about refills and appointments. His staff works well with you, and he has two locations. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Arshad Mustafa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1740254499
Education & Certifications
- Utsw Dallas-Parkland Hospital
- University of Pittsburgh / Medical School
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mustafa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mustafa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mustafa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mustafa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mustafa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mustafa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mustafa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.