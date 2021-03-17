Overview

Dr. Arshad Malik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Malik works at Illiana Cardiovascular Consultants, LLC in Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.