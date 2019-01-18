Dr. Arshad Khan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arshad Khan, DPM
Dr. Arshad Khan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Munster, IN.
Dr. Khan works at
Orthopaedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana PC730 45th St, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 924-3300
Greenway Plaza ENT111 Vision Park Blvd Ste 245, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (936) 647-0202
Rhubarb P.l.l.c.116 Medical Park Ln Ste C, Huntsville, TX 77340 Directions (936) 277-7101
Beaumont6025 Metropolitan Dr Ste 205, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (409) 234-7088
- The Medical Center of Southeast Texas
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great personality and is very proactive. He did a great job reconstructing my ankle and takes the time to explain things to me in layman's terms. Would highly recommend.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1114977907
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.