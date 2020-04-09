Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arshad Iqbal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arshad Iqbal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and South County Hospital.
Dr. Iqbal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arshad Iqbal Md. Inc.4519 Post Rd, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 886-7866
-
2
Tele-physicians P.c.1768 Business Center Dr Ste 100, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 225-7189
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- South County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iqbal?
My first visit was great! The doc spent all the time I needed and was very thorough. He was easy to talk to and connect with. Answered all my questions and I’m greatly looking forward to working with him in the future!
About Dr. Arshad Iqbal, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1174564983
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iqbal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iqbal works at
Dr. Iqbal has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iqbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iqbal speaks Urdu.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.