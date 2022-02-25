Overview

Dr. Arshad Ahmed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Troy, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Aurora Health Center in East Troy, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.