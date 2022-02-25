Dr. Arshad Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arshad Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arshad Ahmed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Troy, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurology Alliance S.C.2483 Corporate Cir, East Troy, WI 53120 Directions (262) 642-2000Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Neurology Alliance2424 S 90Th St, Milwaukee, WI 53227 Directions (414) 328-7489Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Aurora Lakeland Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center Burlington
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
Went out of his way to review my MRI results with me. Got me in an emergency bases twice.
About Dr. Arshad Ahmed, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1013982149
Education & Certifications
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.