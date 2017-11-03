Dr. Arsh Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arsh Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arsh Singh, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from University Of Szeged and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Port Charlotte22395 Edgewater Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 Directions (941) 766-7222Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
-
2
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - North Port Cancer Center1390 Grand Venture Dr, North Port, FL 34286 Directions (941) 257-2280
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
Dr Singh, besides his great professionality, has a really great humanity.
About Dr. Arsh Singh, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1063712826
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center
- Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center
- University Of Szeged
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.