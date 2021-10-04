Dr. Arsenio Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arsenio Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Arsenio Rodriguez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Billings Clinic, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
-
1
Central Florida Cardiology Group PA1745 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 841-7151
- 2 5979 Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 237-0907
-
3
Central Florida Cardiology Grp4106 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 312, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 333-2142
-
4
Nimesh A. Dayal M.D.1002 S Dillard St Ste 118, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 841-7151
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Billings Clinic
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, prepared, experienced, listens before acting, approachable.
About Dr. Arsenio Rodriguez, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1003800632
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.