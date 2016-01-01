Dr. Asuncion accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arsenia Asuncion, MD
Dr. Arsenia Asuncion, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from West Visayas State University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Winthrop University Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2288
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Pediatrics
37 years of experience
English, Chinese
- 1750479036
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- West Visayas State University
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
Dr. Asuncion speaks Chinese.
