Dr. Arsalan Shahzad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arsalan Shahzad, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital - New Brunswick, NJ|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Acclaimed Heart and Vascular Center20207 Chasewood Park Dr Ste 305, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 317-4365Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Acclaimed Heart and Vascular Center929 Graham Dr Ste B, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 317-4366Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
He is very obviously compassionate about his work, and truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Arsalan Shahzad, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1518071620
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|Lahey Clinic Hospital, Cardiology|Lahey Clinic Hospital, Interventional Cardiology
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School - Piscataway, NJ
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital - New Brunswick, NJ|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Cardiology
Dr. Shahzad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahzad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahzad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahzad has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahzad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahzad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahzad.
