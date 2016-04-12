Overview

Dr. Arsalan Khan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Kota Reddy, MD FAAC in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.