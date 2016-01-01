Overview

Dr. Arsalan Geula, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANN WOLFGANG / GOETHE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Geula works at J & K Orthopedics Inc. in Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule, Thyroid Cyst and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.