Dr. Arsalan Geula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arsalan Geula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arsalan Geula, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANN WOLFGANG / GOETHE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Dr. Geula works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
J & K Orthopedics Inc.224 W College St, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 332-9783
-
2
Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital210 W San Bernardino Rd, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 331-7331
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geula?
About Dr. Arsalan Geula, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1881602290
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANN WOLFGANG / GOETHE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geula works at
Dr. Geula has seen patients for Thyroid Nodule, Thyroid Cyst and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Geula speaks Arabic and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Geula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.